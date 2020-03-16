Border Patrol Agent Stops Knife Attack in West Texas Sam’s Club

An off-duty Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agent stopped a knife attack in a West Texas Sam’s Club store on Saturday night after hearing a scuffle. The agent quickly took action and disarmed the man who allegedly attacked multiple people, including a small child.

Shortly before store closing on Saturday night, an off-duty Border Patrol agent assigned to the Big Bend Sector heard a commotion in a Midland Sam’s Club. The agent began to search for the source of the noise and came upon a man who was actively stabbing multiple people with a knife, according to Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials.

The man, later identified as Jose Gomez, allegedly stabbed multiple people including a small child, officials stated. The Border Patrol agent drew his handgun and identified himself to the alleged attacker as a law enforcement officer. He ordered Gomez to drop the knife and held him until local law enforcement officers from the Midland Police Department arrived and took custody of the suspected attacker.

“The quick action of our Agent ended this shocking situation and clearly saved multiple lives,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a written statement. “I’m proud of our agents as they are valuable members of our communities. This is another example of how we protect America.”

Border Patrol agents provide additional law enforcement and first responder support to local communities. Frequently, Border Patrol agents are first on the scene of major car crashes in rural areas and routinely back up local law enforcement officers in dangerous situations.

“Without regard for his own safety, the agent’s willingness to intervene and end this dangerous situation allowed the injured to receive critical medical care in a timely manner,” Big Bend Sector officials stated.

Two of the people allegedly attacked by Gomez are listed in critical condition. The third victim is in stable condition, officials stated.

Gomez is being held by the Midland Police Department as the investigation unfolds. Officials did not disclose a motive for the alleged knife attack.

