Border Patrol Agents Cautious, Prepared for Migrants with Coronavirus, Says Union VP

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera told Breitbart News that the agents he represents are being cautious but are well prepared for the possibility of coronavirus-affected migrants illegally crossing the border. He said the agents are undergoing additional training and exercises in preparation.

Border Patrol Agent Chris Cabrera, in his capacity as vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Breitbart News Daily agents are being cautious as they screen migrants they apprehend after they illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico. Cabrera is currently assigned to the nation’s busiest sector for migrant apprehensions, the Rio Grande Valley.

In an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Cabrera responded to questions about the threat posed by the possibility of COVID-19 infected migrants illegally crossing the border.

“I think it’s a very big threat,” Cabrera stated. “In the Rio Grande Valley, we catch a lot of Chinese nationals. Not only that, but the majority of the people we catch are people that are ‘other than Mexican.’ We catch more non-Mexicans than we catch Mexican nationals.”

“Our law enforcement agency arrests more people than any other law enforcement agency,” Cabrera explained while discussing the risk faced by his agents.

Breitbart’s Alex Marlow reminded Cabrera about the recent visit to the border by Breitbart News in November.

“I got to see with my own two eyes, Chinese nationals crossing the Rio Grande into Texas,” Marlow stated. “It was pretty stunning. It was one of the more stunning moments of the week.”

“Especially with this virus, let’s just say that if we catch a lot of Chinese nationals and they happened to be infected,” Cabrera continued. “They go to Mexico City as the first stop on their trip and then by either bus or plane up to Reynosa — how many people are they coming in contact will.”

Cabrera cited the crowded methods the cartel-connected human smugglers use in transporting the migrants and the cramped conditions of the stash houses. “It just takes one little bug (virus) that will just get out of control here in the United States.”

“It is a very real possibility this could get out of control,” he said.

Marlow asked the agent about preparations for contact with potentially infected migrants.

“We have messaging coming out daily,” the Border Patrol union leader said. “I was in training on this last week on this. Each station is doing exercises little-by-little to run scenarios in case something were to happen.”

He explained they have been retrofitting some vehicles to better be able to transport potentially infected migrants to Border Patrol stations or hospitals.

“Unfortunately, in case of a widespread quarantine, we are still going to work — we’re still out there,” he concluded. “We’re going to be there for the duration.”

