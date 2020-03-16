Coronavirus Doubles in Mexico over Weekend to 53 Cases

Mexican health officials confirmed that cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) doubled from 26 to 53 on Sunday night. Sixty percent of the patients are males.

During a streamed news conference Sunday night, Mexican health officials explained that among the 53 cases, most were infected in Asia, Europe, or the United States.

According to the most recent figures from Mexico’s Health Secretariat, worldwide, Covid-19 has reached upwards of 153,000 cases. Approximately 81,000 of of those were reported in China alone.

Of the current cases in Mexico, 83 percent are under under home isolation, said Ricardo Cortes Alcala, the head of the Health Promotion Directorate in Mexico.

To prevent any community-based transmission, officials have asked for an extended break from school until April 20 and the postponement of any mass gatherings with more than 5,000 in attendance. Over the weekend, music festivals in Mexico City and Monterrey drew thousands each in attendance.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.