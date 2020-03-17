Mexico Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours – 93 Total

Mexican health officials confirmed 11 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in a 24-hour span, bringing the national total to 93.

Currently, Mexico has 206 suspicious cases that could lead to final diagnoses in the next 24 hours. Since the start of the global pandemic, health officials ruled out 672 cases nationally.

The announcement came during a daily live-streamed conference by Mexico’s Health Secretariat. Officials confirmed nine cases to be community-transmitted after patients contracted the virus from a friend or relative who recently traveled abroad. Most cases involve individuals who traveled to Europe, the U.S., or Asia.

According to health officials, the individuals who traveled overseas made contact with 373 domestically. Of those, 34 recently presented symptoms of COVID-19. Of those 34, nine tested positive.

In recent days, officials temporarily closed schools and called for a halt to mass gatherings. However, over the weekend, Mexico City and Monterrey hosted two major music festivals with thousands each in attendance. Monterrey currently has 14 confirmed cases due largely to individuals returning from international travel.

