Mexican Border City Closes Beaches Due to Coronavirus

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – As the fears of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to spread, municipal authorities shut down access to a local beach as part of prevention measures this week.

Currently, Mexico has 93 confirmed cases and at least one in the border state of Tamaulipas. As a response, the governor of Tamaulipas called for a break period for all state schools. Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca said the period was not a vacation, but asked the public to avoid large events and remain indoors.

Authorities deployed National Guardsmen and state police to keep beach goers away from Playa Bagdad.

In Matamoros, several businesses–primarily restaurants and cafes–closed their doors as a precautionary measure but many others continue operating. The border city has not seen any confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date.

On Wednesday morning, the Tamaulipas government issued a new rule to all state employees granting a period of rest to those over 60-years-old, pregnant, or with special needs. The break is set to begin on March 19 and run to April 20.

The measures come at a time when Mexico has seen Coronavirus cases jump from 26 over the past weekend to 93 on Tuesday night.

