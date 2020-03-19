Mexico Confirms Border City Coronavirus Case After Patient Traveled Through Texas

Mexican health officials confirmed a new case of Covid-19 in the border city of Reynosa after a patient traveled through airports in McAllen and Dallas, Texas, from Spain.

The patient, a 23-year-old woman, traveled to Spain where she was supposedly exposed, the Tamaulipas Health Secretariat revealed on Wednesday evening. The woman’s parents were placed in isolation for medical supervision.

The patient made flight connections in the McAllen and Dallas airports. Upon her return, the woman began complaining of fever, coughing, and general malaise before she sought medical attention on March 15. According to health officials during her screening, her travel history prompted isolation and testing protocols. Currently, the woman is not reporting any additional symptoms.

The case comes two days after Tamaulipas health officials confirmed their first on Monday. The patient is a 55-year-old Malaysian man who works for a transnational company in the port city of Tampico who recently returned from an overseas trip.

In recent days, the Tamaulipas government ordered schools closed at all levels and for certain government with high-risk health statuses be given leave. Officials also ordered public beaches to close for several days.

