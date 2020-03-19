Mexico Records First Coronavirus Death After Patient Attended Concert

Mexican health officials confirmed the first death related to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) since the start of the pandemic. The deceased went to a music concert in Mexico City in recent days.

Late Wednesday night, Mexico’s Health Secretariat confirmed the death of a 41-year-old patient who was being treated at a specialized government center for respiratory infections (INER). The patient tested positive for the virus and his condition was worsened by diabetes.

Hoy en Mexico falleció la primera persona con #COVID19. Inició sus síntomas el 9 de marzo y padecía diabetes. El Secretario de Salud expresa sus condolencias a sus familiares. Descanse en paz. — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) March 19, 2020

The patient stayed in the INER since March 9 after attending a rock concert in Mexico City on March 3, El Universal reported. The Mexican news outlet also confirmed a second patient who is being treated at a private hospital who went to the same concert. That patient, a 40-year-old man, first sought care on March 16 and was placed in an ICU. Since then, El Universal reports that the patient’s condition improved and is being transferred to intermediate care.

The first fatality comes soon after Mexico’s Health Secretariat announced the national case total stands at 118.

