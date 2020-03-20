Mexican Coronavirus Cases Tick Up to 164 Total

Mexican health officials reported a spike of 46 new cases of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in one day, bringing the total to 164. Officials also revealed a possible second death, one day after a 41-year-old patient passed in Mexico City.

During a streamed news conference, Mexico’s Health Secretariat revealed the new figures of 164 confirmed cases and 448 suspicious ones.

During the conference, officials revealed that another 74-year-old man listed as one of the suspicious cases died. The man’s lab results were submitted hours before he died so officials could not determine if the death was due to Coronavirus or upper respiratory disease. The patient had a history of hypertension for 15 years as well.

Comunicado Técnico Diario: Nuevo Coronavirus en el Mundo (COVID-19) ➡ https://t.co/U6EqX1kOyc pic.twitter.com/mSVTz8PyTu — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) March 20, 2020

In recent days, journalists in Mexico have become critical of federal health officials for their apparent relaxed approach to the upward trend. Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell claims the country is ahead of the “curve,” however officials have largely monitored the situation without establishing travel restrictions or curfews like other nations.

