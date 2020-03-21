Texas Border County Issues Coronavirus Pandemic-Related Curfew

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Texas border county issued a curfew ordering residents to stay off public and private roads during nighttime hours in an attempt to curb the spread of the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday afternoon, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. issued a series of emergency orders that will keep residents off public and private roads and streets between midnight and 5 a.m. An exception is made for law enforcement, medical, and emergency personnel. Cameron County includes the border city of Brownsville and the beach hotspot of South Padre Island.

Another provision of the order excuses individuals going to and from work that is permitted at those hours, and those seeking medical attention, prescriptions, fuel or food. Individuals who violate the curfew could be fined up to $1,000 and/or be sent to jail for up to 180 days. Trevino previously ordered the closing of county beaches in an attempt to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

During a recent news conference, Trevino said that recreational fishermen had become upset over the closing of the beaches. He reiterated it was all done to prevent the spread of the virus. This week Cameron County announced its first confirmed case of the virus involving a 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo who had recently returned from Europe and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

The emergency order adds to the federal and state orders already issued in recent days that closed down dine-in restaurants but allow for delivery and pickup of food items and alcohol. The existing orders issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott already limit the size of social gatherings to less than 10 individuals among other restrictions, Breitbart Texas reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.