Fake, Unsealed Cleaning Products Seized by CBP at Texas Border Crossing

El Paso Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized a trailer-load of cleaning products being shipped through a Texas port of entry. Officials said the products exhibited evidence of tampering and were diluted with water.

CBP officers assigned to the El Paso Port of Entry on March 16 encountered a tractor-trailer loaded with household cleaning supplies arriving from Mexico. During initial inspection, CBP officers noticed missing safety seals and other signs of tampering.

The shipping manifest included 168 boxes of Clorox bleach (127 oz.), 75 boxes of Pinol (33.81 oz.), 28 boxes of Fabuloso (169 oz.), 23 boxes of Pinol (27.99 oz.), 9 boxes of Clorox (31.44 oz.), and 20 boxes of Adorable brand toilet paper.

As CBP officers and National Guardsmen conducted a physical inspection, they observed many of the bottles were unsealed. Bottles that allegedly contained bleach did not have the typical chlorine odor.

Field testing showed the bottles primarily contained water, officials stated. Formal CBP lab testing later confirmed suspicions about water dilution or replacement.

“In the current environment, it is reprehensible that someone would attempt a scheme like this to prey upon the concerns and fears of our community, likely for financial gain,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said in a written statement. “Our officers remain focused and attentive to all threats they may encounter.”

CBP contacted the Clorox Company in Mexico. The representative advised the investigating officers that Spanish labeled products are never exported to the U.S. The spokesman did not explain how the products ended up being filled with water.

CBP officers seized the shipment pending further investigation.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.