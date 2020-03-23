Mexico Records Third Coronavirus Fatality

A Mexican governor confirmed the first death in his state tied to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), which marks the third for the nation. The executive is also looking at blocking international flights from affected areas.

Through a streamed news conference, Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro revealed the fatality and provided constituents with a general update. The state has a total of 45 active cases.

Atención. Sobre el Plan Jalisco COVID-19, estamos #EnVivo para darte toda la información actualizada del #coronavirus en el estado. Escucha este importante mensaje y ayúdanos a compartirlo: https://t.co/LaM06rIB1n — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) March 23, 2020

Alfaro asked Mexico City to apply stronger measures to contain the virus and took a jab at lax federal measures.

“In Jalisco, we are not going to play blind, if other authorities decide to play dumb and do the least number of tests, we are not,” he said. “We have in motion a plan for testing in masse for detection and prevention.”

According to Alfaro, the patient that died was a 55-year-old man with a history of diabetes and obesity. The governor also revealed that their most recent case is a 24-year-old man who traveled to Seattle, Washington. The governor claimed that he was working with airport authorities to shut down international flights from affected areas.

Hoy se confirmó el primer caso de #coronavirus fuera del Área Metropolitana de Guadalajara. Como el resto en Jalisco hasta el día de hoy, es un caso importado, se trata de un paisano que llegó de Seattle. Ya está aislado y se están siguiendo todos los protocolos pertinentes. — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) March 22, 2020

