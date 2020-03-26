Deported Two-Time Sex Offender Arrested in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported criminal alien with convictions for sex offenses in California and Florida.

Border Patrol agents patrolling near Three Points, Arizona, encountered a man suspected of being in the country illegally. Agents transported the man to the Tucson Station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

During a background investigation, the agents identified the man as 39-year-old Darwin Escobar-Lopez. A criminal background check revealed that a California court in Redwood City convicted the man in 2005 for Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14. The court sentenced him to one year in jail and three years of probation.

In 2016, a Florida court in Fort Meyers convicted Escobar-Lopez for failing to register as a sex offender. The court sentenced him to 48 months in prison.

Border Patrol officials reported the man has previously been deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Escobar-Lopez could now face federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Border Patrol agents subject all illegal immigrants apprehended after crossing the border are subjected to biometric background investigations. Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2020, Border Patrol agents apprehended 1,294 criminal aliens who illegally crossed the border as of the end of February.

“Criminals illegally crossing the border do not typically stay at the border; their final destinations towns and cities across the entire United States,” officials said in a written statement.

