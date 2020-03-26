Incomplete Tunnel Found Under Arizona Border Wall

Yuma Sector Border Patrol teamed up with agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to disrupt a tunnel operation into southwestern Arizona.

Federal agents with Border Patrol and HSI received information about a possible sinkhole or tunnel at the international border located west of the San Luis Port of Entry on Monday. The agents responded to the area to investigate, according to information provided by Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents responded to the scene after border wall construction crews discovered a possible tunnel in an area where they were working. They discovered plywood and boards utilized by smugglers to shore up tunnel construction.

Agents investigated the area and found a tunnel running about eight to twelve feet below the surface of the ground, officials reported. The smugglers had not completed the tunnel.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials reported this is the sixth tunnel discovered in their area of responsibility.

Mexican officials responded to their side of the border after being contacted by U.S. authorities. They found a similar sinkhole on the Mexican side of the border about 10 to 12 feet south of the hole on the U.S. side of the wall.

During the investigation of the Mexican side of the tunnel, located in San Luis, Rio Colorado, Sonora, officials discovered an aluminum ladder within the hole. The ladder measured six to eight feet in length, officials reported. The Mexican authorities removed the ladder.

Investigators on both sides of the border are now monitoring the tunnel and will continue to inspect the area for activity by smugglers.

