Mexican Governor Claims Coronavirus Only Targets ‘Rich’ People

A Mexican governor sparked controversy after claiming the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) will spare those living in poverty, claiming they are “immune.”

During a daily news conference, Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa said the 38 confirmed cases in his state were largely wealthy individuals. Barbosa is a member of the MORENA party, the same as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“Están contagiados los ricos, los pobres somos inmunes”: Miguel Barbosa, gobernador de Puebla.pic.twitter.com/N8vmRWIa5z — Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) March 25, 2020

“If you are rich you are in danger,” Barbosa said. “If you are poor you are not, us poor individuals are immune.”

The statements come as Mexico reports five fatalities among more than 400 confirmed cases. In recent days, the World Health Organization classified the country for community infections, something local health officials tried to avoid.

Despite his claims of being poor, Barbosa was singled out in 2018 by El Universal for holding at least 10 properties in Mexico City and Puebla worth $1 million USD in assets.

The comments by the state executive drew criticism from peers and pundits, including former President Felipe Calderon–who said that if he was immune, he should go help those in need.

Pero sí entra en varias categorías de riesgo. Diabetes, obesidad… Pero como él dice que los pobres no se contagian y él se asume (falsamente) como pobre, que se vaya a atender a los pacientes de coronavirus, que llegarán por miles a los hospitales. En lugar de las enfermeras. https://t.co/qB8ktaW2Qk — Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) March 25, 2020

