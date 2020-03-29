Second Mexican Governor in Two Days Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A second Mexican governor announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement comes just one day after another governor who had recent meetings with Mexico’s president also announced his infection with the virus.

On Sunday, Adan Augusto Lopez, the Governor for Tabasco, took to social media to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19. The governor said he will go into quarantine and be under observation at his home. He said he will continue to work from there.

Buenos días, les informo que el día de ayer me practiqué la prueba del COVID19 y me acaban de notificar que el resultado es positivo. A partir de este momento estaré en casa en cuarentena y observación. Desde aquí seguiremos trabajando para que Tabasco pueda superar esta crisis — Adán Augusto López H (@adan_augusto) March 29, 2020

The announcement comes just one day after Omar Fayad, the governor of Hidalgo, announced that he had become infected and was also under quarantine. As Breitbart Texas reported, Fayad met with Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on March 18 at the National Palace for a press conference. Despite having been close to an individual who has since tested positive, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell said that quarantine measures or testing were not needed on AMLO since Fayad was asymptomatic at the time of the meeting.

The confirmation of two governors becoming infected with coronavirus comes at a time when Mexico is experiencing a rapid spike in the spread of the pandemic. Reported cases reached 848 on Saturday night. Mexican officials also confirmed 16 fatalities and 2,623 suspicious cases. After weeks of AMLO trying to downplay the pandemic and encouraging the public to take their families out to eat and to mingle, his top health officials begged the public on Saturday night to stay indoors as a last-ditch effort to slow down the spread of the virus, Breitbart Texas reported.

