VIDEO: Mexico’s President Meets with El Chapo’s Mother

Mexico’s President briefly met with the mother of infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during his work visit in the coastal state of Sinaloa.

In a video leaked to multiple news outlets including Breitbart Texas, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) can be seen exchanging pleasantries with Consuelo Loera, the mother of jailed the jailed Sinaloa Cartel kingpin.

The short video captured the moment when AMLO walks up to a white SUV where Loeara is sitting inside. Through the window, he shakes her hand and speaks briefly with her before walking back to his staff.

“I’m coming to greet you, don’t get down,” the Mexican president is heard saying, “I got your letter.”

Mexican government sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the letter mentioned in the video is one sent by Loera asking for help in getting a visa so she can visit her son. El Chapo is currently serving a life-term in prison in the U.S. for several drug trafficking and money laundering charges. As Breitbart Texas reported, El Chapo’s trial confirmed the widespread corruption of government officials at the highest levels in Mexico. Witness testimony pointed to alleged bribes to former Mexican presidents and even money that went into one of AMLO’s failed presidential campaigns.

Last year, AMLO was harshly criticized for ordering the release of El Chapo’s son Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman Lopez shortly after his military and police forces captured him in Culiacan Sinaloa in October, Breitbart Texas reported. After the release, AMLO and his top government officials claimed that they released El Chapo’s son to prevent an escalation of violence after gunmen from the Sinaloa Cartel threatened to carry out numerous attacks.

The visit to Sinaloa by Lopez Obrador comes at a time when Mexico is dealing with a critical phase of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic where the numbers are growing in an exponential manner and have reached over 990 cases so far.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report