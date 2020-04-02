‘Non-Essential’ Mexican Brewery Closures Trigger Massive Beer Runs

Thousands of residents in the border state of Nuevo Leon rushed supermarkets and convenience stores to purchase massive quantities of beer after the shutdown of breweries. The panic buying comes as health officials ask the public to stay indoors and keep a safe distance.

Mexico’s federal government declared a health emergency this week and ordered that non-essential businesses cease operations. Soon after, Nuevo Leon Governor Jamie Rodriguez Calderon declared breweries and their distribution networks non-essential. The Monterrey metropolitan area is home to one of the largest breweries in Mexico.

“I know a lot of people are not going to like this, but this is something that we have to do,” Rodriguez Calderon said in a recent news conference.

News of the possible shortage of beer spread throughout the Monterrey area and others as thousands rushed to stores to stock up. Photographs from the area show that despite attempts by Mexican officials to promote safe distancing, shoppers gathered en masse.

Several large retailers reported running out of beer and liquor.

