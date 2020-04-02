Texas Border City Orders Masks Worn in Public or $1000 Fine

Officials in Laredo, Texas, issued an order requiring residents to wear some type of face cover when out in public. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

The city council in Laredo passed an ordinance requiring that all people over the age of five must wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when in public. The ordinance is expected to go into effect on Thursday, April 2 and violators could face a fine of up to $1,000, the Laredo Morning Times reports.

The order encourages people to use approved protective masks but allows for bandanas, scarves, or any other fabric.

The City of Laredo also adds a local curfew for all residents. Violation of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew could result in arrest and confinement for up to 180 days in jail in addition to a fine of up to $1,000.

The order states:

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, a curfew will be implemented for all residents from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily. Residents will be required to stay in their homes during this time and may only leave for essential trips and necessities. Those who must work during those hours will be exempt from this ordinance, but must show proof such as an I.D. or a letter from their employer. Laredo Police Officers will be enforcing this ordinance and may use their discretion. The penalty for a violation of this section shall be a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $1,000, or confinement in jail for a period not exceeding 180 days. Also beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, all persons over the age of five (5) are required to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief, when: entering into or inside of any building open to the public; when using public transportation, taxis, or ride shares; or when pumping gas. This does not apply when a person is: engaging in a permissible outside physical activity; that are riding in a personal vehicle; that are in alone in a separate single space; that are with their own shelter group (household members); when doing so poses a greater health, safety or security risk; or for consumption purposes. The penalty for a violation of this section shall be a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000.00

“Essential workers” are exempted from the curfew. Officials told KGNS TV that the mask order applies to anyone entering a public building, grocery stores, or government offices. It is not required when driving a car or while exercising outside a home. The order extends “Stay-Home-Work-Safe” through April 30, the local news outlet reported.

The City of Laredo and surrounding Webb County report that 334 people have been tested for the Coronavirus. As of Wednesday evening, 57 tested positive and three died. The City also says six people are in recovery.

Laredo Coronavirus Protection Order