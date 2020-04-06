Gunmen Kill Seven Beer Depot Workers in Mexican Border City

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Gunmen stormed a local beer warehouse and killed seven employees Sunday. Authorities have not been able to determine if the case is a robbery gone wrong or part of the internal Gulf Cartel turf war.

Early Sunday early morning, gunmen riding in two SUVs pulled up to the El Yogui beer depot in the Voluntad y Trabajo neighborhood. Residents say they heard gunshots coming from inside the business before vehicles sped away.

Tamaulipas State Police responded to the scene and found the bodies of seven employees who appeared to have been carrying out daily duties before open of business. The current theory by state authorities suggests a robbery gone wrong since the depot acted as the main distribution hub for several points throughout the city and all cash was collected that particular location.

Law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas say there are no investigations into that business or its owner involving extortion. The sources also revealed they do not have any intelligence about the depot being used as a drug distribution point.

The mass murder comes at a time when Reynosa is ground zero for a fierce turf war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel. The rivalry, coupled with fighting within each faction, is causing shootouts and executions. In addition to the violence, the Gulf Cartel is linked to numerous kidnapping and extortion cases to gather quick cash.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.