Migrant in Trunk, Stolen Car Found at Interior Immigration Checkpoints

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents found a migrant locked in the trunk of a car and a stolen vehicle in two separate incidents at immigration checkpoints.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-10 immigration checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico, on March 31, encountered a vehicle approaching for inspection. During an immigration interview, the agents identified the driver and passenger as U.S. citizens, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials.

A records check on the vehicle turned up a stolen vehicle report. The agents took custody of both men and later learned both have criminal histories. The agents turned the two men over to New Mexico State Police officers along with the vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officials did not disclose where the stolen vehicle report came from.

The following day, agents assigned the U.S. Highway 62/180 immigration checkpoint located east of El Paso, Texas, observed a Cadillac sedan approaching for inspection. During an initial interview, agents observed the driver and passenger became very nervous. The agents conducted a search of the vehicle and found a woman hiding in the trunk of the car.

An immigration interview determined the woman to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. officials reported.

The agents arrested the driver and passenger for possible human smuggling charges. The woman is being processed for removal under COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“Smugglers haven’t slowed down as they continue to place human lives at risk by locking them in concealed spaces. Preservation of life is paramount for the U.S. Border Patrol. Our Border Patrol Agents work tirelessly everyday to detect and rescue these human beings from dire situations.” stated Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.