Mexican Coronavirus Cases Climb 12 Percent in One Day

Mexican health officials saw a 12 percent jump in one day for the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The national total now stands at 2,785 confirmed.

Health officials released the new figures during a nightly news conference where they revealed that in addition to the new total of 2,785 cases, they saw a jump of 17 fatalities. Despite the rising number in fatal cases, officials claim that between 42 and 45 percent of total cases are currently considered cured–however they are routinely tested thereafter.

Health officials are reviewing 7,526 suspicious cases. Mexico City leads the nation with 723 cases, followed by Mexico State with 320. The third and fourth places are Puebla (179) and Baja California (136).

Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell has said in the past that in most fatalities also involve histories of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and others. During the news conference, he and his staff encouraged the public to stay home as the Easter holy week approaches.

