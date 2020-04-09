19 Doctors from Mexican Hospital Test Positive for Coronavirus

Mexican officials confirmed that 19 doctors from one hospital tested positive to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health leaders claim all were infected outside the hospital and therefore should not considered an outbreak scenario.

The cases came to light Wednesday after pressure from local media to confirm that 19 doctors from government hospital IMSS 72 were infected.

According to a prepared statement from IMSS, none of the infected work with COVID-19 patients. All contracted the virus in their private practices. Officials claim the doctors have been away from the hospital and in isolation since March 27.

Protocolo epidemiológico #COVID19 en HGZ N°72. Tlalnepantla, Edomex -Se implementa para protección de trabajadores

-No existe brote hospitalario de contagio

-El contagio laboral se originó en el exterior, entre personal que no atiende casos COVID19 https://t.co/2bAzNCMU2Z pic.twitter.com/UMk8j78qQm — IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) April 8, 2020

Medical workers nationwide are protesting the lack of face masks and other protective equipment in government hospitals. In Monclova, Coahuila, nearly two dozen doctors and nurses from one hospital became infected. The move prompted a hospital closure and full decontamination protocol after protests by medical personnel. Since then, three doctors and one nurse died from working at that hospital.

