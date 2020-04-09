19 Doctors from Mexican Hospital Test Positive for Coronavirus

In this March 25, 2020 file photo, medical staff tend to patients at the intensive care unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic on the outskirts of Rome. The pressures on intensive care units in Italy and Spain may have eased in recent days as new coronavirus cases decline, but the …

Mexican officials confirmed that 19 doctors from one hospital tested positive to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health leaders claim all were infected outside the hospital and therefore should not considered an outbreak scenario.

The cases came to light Wednesday after pressure from local media to confirm that 19 doctors from government hospital IMSS 72 were infected.

According to a prepared statement from IMSS, none of the infected work with COVID-19 patients. All contracted the virus in their private practices. Officials claim the doctors have been away from the hospital and in isolation since March 27.

Medical workers nationwide are protesting the lack of face masks and other protective equipment in government hospitals. In Monclova, Coahuila, nearly two dozen doctors and nurses from one hospital became infected. The move prompted a hospital closure and full decontamination protocol after protests by medical personnel. Since then, three doctors and one nurse died from working at that hospital.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.



