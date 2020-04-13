Border Patrol Agent Stops Assault Incident in Texas Restaurant Drive-Thru, Say Feds

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman from an assault in the drive-thru line of an Eagle Pass, Texas, restaurant. Currently, all restaurants in the state are limited to take-out service due to the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

An agent assigned to the Eagle Pass Station came upon a local restaurant in the early-morning hours of April 8. As he approached, the agent observed a female motorist being assaulted while waiting in line, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agent intervened and stopped the alleged attacker from further harming the victim. The agent detained the man and called for assistance from the Eagle Pass Police Department. Local police soon after placed the man in custody. Officials report the man now faces charges of assault and resisting arrest.

“Dedication to duty, vigilance, and quick response prevented this dangerous situation from escalating further,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon Jr. “Our agents are trained to adapt to any situation and always stand ready to protect the citizens of our communities.”

Officials did not disclose the nature of the assault or if the alleged attacker was in the vehicle with the victim.

Border Patrol agents frequently provide additional law enforcement or emergency first responder assistance to their local communities.

A few days earlier, El Paso Sector agents observed a man they believed was about to break into a business that was closed due to Coronavirus orders, Breitbart Texas reported. The agents approached the suspected burglar and found equipment on the ground that reportedly confirmed their suspicions. The agents detained the man and contacted the El Paso Police Department.

Agents also provide first-responder assistance at vehicle accidents in remote locations and to hikers who become lost in dangerous conditions.

