Recently Deported Coronavirus Patient Escapes Mexican Border City Hospital

A Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient escaped the quarantine section of a Mexican border city hospital and made his way to a Reynosa bus station over the past weekend. Before being admitted for treatment, the man was deported from Texas.

The escape took place over the weekend when a man identified only as “Carlos” in his 20s left the isolation ward of Reynosa General as he tried to make his way home to Queretaro, Hoy Tamaulipas reports.

The most recent figures provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas government note Reynosa has 20 confirmed cases and seven under testing.

Carlos was recently deported from Texas and then sent to the local hospital after health officials noticed he presented symptoms of the virus. Carlos spent several days in the Coronavirus wing.

Authorities are still investigating how Carlos managed to elude the hospital guards. Over the weekend, medical personnel alerted police after noticing one of their quarantined patients went missing. Authorities triggered a large-scale manhunt in response.

Police spotted Carlos at the bus station in Reynosa, where they detained and took him back under guard to the hospital. State officials are now working with their counterparts in Queretaro to transport the patient home. It remains unclear how many residents were exposed during the escape attempt.

