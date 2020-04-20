South Asian Migrants Apprehended After Illegally Crossing Arizona Border from Mexico

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended two groups of migrants, including five from south Asia, after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona.

Yuma Station agents patrolling the Salinity Canal on Thursday found two men attempting to illegally enter the United States from Mexico, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents arrested the two men and identified them as 27-year-old citizens of Nepal. The migrants told the Border Patrol agents they traveled through India, Thailand, Colombia, and Mexico before crossing into Arizona.

Agents transported the two men to the Yuma Station for a medical screening. They are now charged with immigration violations. Under new Coronavirus protection protocols, they could be returned to Mexico.

Later that day, Welton Station agents conducting surveillance near the border observed a group of six migrants who had illegally crossed south of Interstate 8 and east of Sentinel, Arizona. The agents dispatched the Special Operations Detachment to investigate.

The agents located the migrants and conducted an immigration interview. They identified three of the migrants as Pakistani nationals. The remainder were identified as Mexican nationals.

Officials charged all six migrants with immigration violations.

In total, the agents from the Yuma Sector captured eight illegal immigrants. Six of the migrants were from South Asia and traveled extensively to reach Mexico and eventually, the United States, officials reported.

Earlier this month, Breitbart Texas reported that Trump Administration officials returned more than 10,000 migrants to Mexico under protocols designed to protect the American public from people who may have been exposed to the Coronavirus during their global travels.

“To help prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into our border facilities and into our country, individuals encountered between ports of entry after illegally crossing the border are no longer being held in congregate areas for processing and instead, to the maximum extent feasible, are being immediately returned to their country of last transit,” a CBP spokesman told Breitbart Texas in response to an inquiry (emphasis added by CBP). “Additionally, all persons currently in CBP custody who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 travel history and enhanced screening guidelines are being referred to the CDC for additional health screening. CBP takes all necessary precautions to ensure that no communicable diseases are spread across populations in custody.”

