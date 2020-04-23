Deported Child Sex Offender Again Caught Crossing California Border

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Honduran illegal alien who was convicted in a California court last year for sex with a minor. Immigration officers deported the criminal alien on at least two occasions.

Agents assigned to the Yuma Border Patrol station on April 20, apprehended a man who illegally crossed the Mexican border into California about two miles west of the Andrade Port of Entry, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents arrested the man on immigration violations and transported him to the San Luis Port of Entry in Arizona for processing.

During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the migrant has both a criminal and immigration history. Computer records show that the 28-year-old Honduran national received a conviction and a two-year prison sentence from a court in San Francisco, California, in 2019 for having sex with a minor, Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials stated.

The agents checked further and discovered that officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations deported the man on at least two separate occasions.

The criminal alien could face federal felony charges of illegal re-entry after removal as a child sex offender. If charged and convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on previously deported child sex offenders who are arrested after illegally re-entering the United States after being deported.

In late March, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents patrolling near Three Points, Arizona, arrested 39-year-old Darwin Escobar-Lopez. A criminal background check revealed that a California court in Redwood City convicted the man in 2005 for Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14. The court sentenced him to one year in jail and three years of probation.

In 2016, a Florida court in Fort Meyers convicted Escobar-Lopez for failing to register as a sex offender. The court sentenced him to 48 months in prison. Immigration records show he had been previously deported by ICE officers.

A few days earlier, Tucson Sector agents apprehended two more previously deported sex offenders. Tucson Sector agents arrested 27-year-old Andres Lopez-Rosales near Amado, Arizona.

During processing, the agents learned that a Washington County, Utah, court convicted the man in 2016 for Sexual Battery. The court sentenced Lopez-Rosales to 364 days in jail and 18 months probation. Following his release from jail, immigration officers processed him for removal to Mexico.

About four hours later, agents patrolling near Sasabe arrested 29-year-old Ernesto Maldonado Alvarado for illegally crossing the border from Mexico. The agents transported him to the Border Patrol station for processing and a records check, officials reported.

The records check revealed that Maldonado Alvarado has an extensive criminal history. In 2014, a court in Santa Clara County, California, convicted the Mexican national for Sex with a Minor. The court sentenced him to 364 days in jail and three years probation.

The court convicted him again in 2017 for the same offense. Following his conviction, the court sentenced Maldonado Alvarado to two years in a California prison.

