Officials Back Down from Enforcing Coronavirus Orders Against Defiant Texas Restaurant Owner

HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County law enforcement officials backed down as the owner of the Federal American Grill decided to re-open his restaurant on the city’s west side despite orders directing restaurants to be closed except for curbside orders. Multiple law enforcement agencies in Houston said they were not responsible for enforcing the ordinance.

“We’ve complied 100 percent until now,” Brice told the Houston Chronicle. “What I don’t like is that the government is picking and choosing which businesses win or lose. They are sinking the economy. We have to stand our ground and get people back to work.”

After he announced the re-opening of his restaurant for dining-in, customers flocked to his side. Brice said he is only seating up to 30 percent of his capacity in order to maintain social distancing.

Customers reacted positively to the re-opening. “We are ready to get out and have some fun with our girlfriends. I’ve read all the precautions (Brice) is taking, and I think it’s fabulous,” Houston resident Brenda Cheney told the local newspaper.

In contrast to Dallas, Houston law enforcement officials chose to not enforce the prohibition against in-house dining at the restaurant.

“No law enforcement officers or agencies attempted to stop or cite Brice for defying Harris County’s stay-at-home order, which limits restaurants to delivery and takeout orders in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the Houston Chronicle wrote.

The Houston newspaper contacted several police agencies including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Fire Marshal, Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, and the Houston Police Department. Each said that a different agency was responsible for enforcement of the to-go or curbside only orders.

In contrast, law enforcement officials in Dallas ticketed the owner of a hair salon after she re-opened in defiance of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ stay-home order, Breitbart Texas reported.

Dallas police officers and fire department investigators came to the local hair salon numerous times after the owner stood up to county and state officials, opening her business on a limited-service basis, WFAA ABC8 in Dallas reported. Shortly after lunch, fire department officials issued a citation for what they called her illegal re-opening.

