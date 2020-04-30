Deported Violent Felon Arrested After Illegally Crossing Texas Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported violent criminal alien after he illegally crossed from Mexico into Texas. A Texas court previously convicted the Mexican national for attempted murder. He was deported after serving his sentence.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Border Patrol Station on April 24 encountered an illegal alien after he crossed the Rio Grande near the city of Del Rio, Texas. The agents arrested the man after he crossed the border and transported him to the Del Rio Station for identification and processing, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

During processing, the agents identified the man as 44-year-old Juan Reynaldo Rodriguez-Morales, a Mexican national. All apprehended by Border Patrol agents undergo a biometric background investigation. During a records check, the agents learned that a court in San Angelo, Texas, convicted Rodriguez-Morales on a felony charge of attempted murder in 1993, officials stated.

The San Angelo court sentenced the Mexican migrant to seven years in state prison. Following the completion of his prison term in 2013, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported him to Mexico.

“The men and women of the Del Rio Station continue to impress me,” said Del Rio Station Patrol Agent in Charge Ricardo Moreno. “The security of our nation is our topmost priority, and that begins here in our communities and neighborhoods.”

CBP officials stated that Rodriguez-Morales will face new federal felony charges under 8 USC § 1326 – illegal re-entry. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison for illegally re-entering after removal as a convicted felon. His order for removal has also been reinstated, officials report.

