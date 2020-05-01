48 Migrants Found in Two Tractor-Trailer Busts near Texas-Mexico Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two human smuggling attempts involving tractor-trailer rigs at an interior immigration checkpoint near the Texas border with Mexico. The interactions led to the apprehension of 48 migrants and two U.S. citizens for an investigation related to human smuggling.

Laredo North Station agents assigned to the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint on April 30 observed a white tractor-trailer rig approaching for inspection. The agents interviewed the driver and referred him to a secondary inspection station where a non-intrusive inspection revealed multiple people locked inside the trailer, according to information provided by Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents cut the seal on the trailer and searched the trailer. The search led to the apprehension of 36 illegal immigrants, officials stated. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

Emergency medical technicians examined the migrants and determined they appeared to be in good health. None required immediate medical attention, officials stated. The agents placed the 36 under arrest for immigration violations and detained the U.S. citizen driver for further investigation.

During an interview with Breitbart Texas this week, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said smuggling in tractor-trailers is up significantly this fiscal year.

During the first seven months of Fiscal Year 2020, which began on October 1, 2019, Laredo Sector agents apprehended 1,071 migrants in motor-vehicle related incidents. This is up from 669 during the same period in FY19, the chief said. The use of tractors increased by 38 percent when compared to the previous year.

“All of this comes as our agents face the dangers of the Coronavirus,” he explained. “As first responders, our agents have to make physical contact with people during rescues and while making apprehensions. The bravery and courage they display in carrying out their jobs impresses me every day.”

Chavez stressed that illegally crossing the border and the entire human smuggling process is very dangerous. He cited the callous treatment of migrants by the Mexican cartels and others engaged in the human smuggling process.

“They have no respect for human life,” the chief said, “even during the COVID-19 pandemic. To them, these people are nothing more than human cargo.”

Laredo North Station agents observed a black tractor-trailer approaching the Interstate 35 checkpoint the morning before the incident above. a non-intrusive inspection of the rig revealed another group of migrants locked inside the trailer. The agents conducted a physical inspection of the rig and found 12 Mexican nationals locked inside. The agents took 12 illegal immigrants and the U.S. citizen driver into custody for further investigation.

Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas the human smugglers lock the migrants inside these trailers where temperatures can get dangerously high. They said there is no air circulation or toilet facilities inside. The migrants can be locked for many hours and have even been abandoned in the past. The migrants have no means of escaping in the event of a crash or abandonment.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.