PHOTOS: Mexican Border State Coronavirus Hotspot Installs Disinfecting Tunnels on Buildings

MONCLOVA, Coahuila – The spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is turning many parts of this border state silent as locals are ordered to stay indoors. Monclova was hit hard in early April after dozens of doctors and medical workers became infected at a government-run clinic.

The most recent government estimates place the number of cases in Coahuila at 398 with 205 in Monclova alone. Officials shuttered non-essential businesses and set roadblocks to keep the public indoors.

The extreme measures have dramatically changed daily life in the booming city.

State officials also set up disinfectant tunnels for individuals going to or returning from work.

The dramatic case rise in local cases is traced to a truck driver from Piedras Negras who made routine trips to Monclova. That individual was rushed to the Social Security Clinic #7 on March 15. Hospital staff did not have the necessary protective equipment and became infected, leading to Mexico’s first mass contagion.

