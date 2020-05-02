Mexican People Mock Former Government Official After COVID-19 Announcement

A Mexican politician who previously served as the nation’s secretary of the interior announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Rather than finding sympathy, many social media users mocked him and cheered at the diagnosis.

On Thursday night, Senator Miguel Angel Osorio Chong announced on Twitter that he tested positive for the virus and was going to self-quarantine inside his home. Chong served as Secretary of the Interior, the second most powerful official in the nation, during the administration of former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Les informo que me tuve que realizar la prueba del COVID-19, salí positivo. Atendiendo las recomendaciones médicas, estaré resguardado en mi casa. — Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong (@osoriochong) May 1, 2020

Almost immediately after making his announcement, users on social media began cheering the announcement and mocking the politician. Pena Nieto and his staff have been blamed by current Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for many of the challenges facing the nation.

La justicia te alcanzará corrupto tu y tus hermanos delincuentes HDTPM pic.twitter.com/Q6lUzMFulG — CHAIRO FOREVER (@maykitos) May 1, 2020

The latest information from Mexico’s Health Secretariat revealed that Mexico has 20,739 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,972 fatalities. Federal hospitals have only conducted a total of 91,188 tests since the pandemic began in Mexico. As Breitbart Texas reported, the federal figures do not take into account the cases tested at private hospitals and only look at the ones from government-run clinics.

Al 01 de mayo de 2020 hay 20,739 casos confirmados, 6,390 confirmados activos y 15,446 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 55,003 negativos, 1,972 defunciones confirmadas, 164 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 91,188 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/K5SlpwFHBE — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 2, 2020

