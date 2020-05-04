Guns, Cash Seized at Outbound Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a cache of firearms, ammunition, and undeclared cash as smugglers attempted to move them across the border into Mexico. The seizures took place in four separate incidents.

CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real Bridge in the Del Rio Sector observed a 2008 Saturn Astro XR approaching the outbound inspection station on April 29. The officers referred the driver, a 35-year-old Mexican male, to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector CBP officials.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers discovered 12,247 in undeclared U.S. currency. The officers seized the currency and arrested the driver and his 45-year-old Mexican male passenger. They turned both over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

One day earlier, officers assigned to International Bridge 1 searched a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck as it prepared to leave Texas and enter Mexico. During the search, the officers found multiple firearms and ammunition, officials stated.

The firearms included a Smith & Wesson SD40 Crimson Trace pistol, a Winchester 190 .22 caliber rifle, three Smith & Wesson .40 caliber 14-round magazines, one Smith & Wesson Pro Mag .40 caliber 25-round magazine, and 319 rounds of ammunition in varying calibers, officials stated. Officers seized all of the firearms and ammunition.

Officers assigned to the Camino Real Bridge on April 27 searched a GMC 3500 pickup truck. During the inspection, the officers found a Taurus Armas GC2 9 mm pistol and two Pro Cal 9 mm magazines hidden inside a DVD player, officials stated. The officers seized the firearms and issued a $500 penalty.

That same day, CBP officers also seized 28 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition while searching a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

“Our frontline officers continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of blending inspection skills and experience with the use of technology in these enforcement actions,” Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said in a written statement.

