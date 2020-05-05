Coronavirus Patient Jumps Off Mexican Hospital Building

A man who was being treated for Coronavirus jumped to his death from a hospital window in central Mexico. The suicide is the first of its kind since the pandemic arrived.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Tula, Hidalgo, just north from Mexico City. The unnamed victim was being treated at the hospital, information released by health officials stated. Video of the action circulated on some local social media accounts.

#Video Una persona enferma de #COVIDー19 se suicidio arrojandose de un tercer piso en el Hospital General de Tula, #Hidalgo pic.twitter.com/WvY34jGqKW — Las Noticias Policíacas MXQ (@LNpoliciacasMXQ) May 4, 2020

A prepared statement from the Tula Hospital revealed that the patient began to show symptoms on April 27 and sought medical attention on May 1. The patient was not listed in serious condition and was showing signs of improvement when he went missing. Officials closed the hospital for a search and found the patient on the third floor before the deadly jump.

The suicide comes as health officials say that the number of Coronavirus cases continue to rise. The latest figures show almost 25,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic started with 2,271 fatalities.

Comunicado Técnico Diario: Nuevo Coronavirus en el Mundo #COVID19 | 4 de mayo de 2020 ➡ https://t.co/Q1QtHCCy61 pic.twitter.com/23O9duMotU — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) May 5, 2020

The figures released daily by Mexico’s Health Secretariat do not show the cases that are reported by private hospitals. Several states have begun to release their own statistics that include private and government facilities showing almost twice as many cases.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report