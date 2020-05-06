Stolen Weapons Cache Seized in California After Border Patrol Operation

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with local law enforcement officers to recover a stash of stolen firearms and ammunition near the California border with Mexico. The suspects, Mexican nationals, allegedly stole the weapons from Yuma, Arizona.

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation on April 29 into a large number of firearms and ammunition reportedly stolen in Yuma, Arizona. El Centro Sector Special Operations Detachment (SOD) Border Patrol agents and the Yuma Police Department assisted in the investigation, according to information provided by El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

The El Centro Sector SOD agents joined with the ICSO investigators to execute multiple search warrants in Calexico, California. During the searches, the investigators found 11 firearms and a large quantity of “military-grade ammunition,” officials reported. The searches also led to the recovery of several high-capacity magazines.

The weapons and ammunition were reportedly stolen in Yuma, officials stated. They did not say whether the guns were stolen from a gun store or from private owners.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old man subsequent to the searches. Officials identified both men as Mexican nationals with legal residence in Calexico. Police arrested both men and placed them in the Imperial County Jail pending charges being filed.

“The ICSO and USBP teams did a fantastic job bringing two foreign nationals into custody,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said in a written statement. “Anytime heavy weapons are involved the anxiety levels go up, however the Sheriffs and Border Patrol teams are trained and very capable.”

