Mexico Braces for Peak Coronavirus Contagion as Fatalities Continue to Rise

The number of fatalities tied to Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise in Mexico as the nation braces for its projected peak this coming weekend.

The most recent figures from Mexico’s Health Secretariat show a total of 2,961 fatalities and 29,616 confirmed cases.

Al 07 de mayo de 2020 hay 29,616 casos confirmados, 7,802 confirmados activos y 18,812 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 68,783 negativos, 2,961 defunciones confirmadas, 245 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 117,211 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pZGs0AA35o — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 8, 2020

Even though Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health has admitted to undercounting confirmed cases, Lopez Gatell forecasts the coming weekend of May 8-10 as the peak of the pandemic. The figures released daily by Lopez Gatell only reflect government hospital patients. The practice has led several state governments to release local figures, which can show nearly twice the confirmed federal cases.

During his nightly news conferences, the health official said the time of maximum contagion will start on Friday, May 8, and then begin to decline. Those claims come as Lopez Gatell and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed to have “flattened the curve.”

The claims are questionable since Mexico, which has an estimated population of 129 million, has only conducted 117,211 tests. In comparison, Texas with an estimated population of 29 million, has conducted four times as many tests and shows 35,390 confirmed cases. Even with four times the number of tests and more confirmed cases, Texas has one-third of the fatalities of Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.