127 Pounds of Methamphetamine Seized at Texas Border Crossing

Laredo Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $2.5 million in methamphetamine at an international crossing from Mexico. The shipment weighed in excess of 127 pounds.

CBP officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge observed a 2014 Volvo commercial bus approaching from Mexico. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station for a routine check by a K-9 and non-intrusive inspection system, according to information provided by Laredo Sector CBP Office of Field Operations officials.

During the screening, the officers found anomalies leading to a physical search of the vehicle. During the search, the officers found multiple packages alleged to be methamphetamine.

Officers weighed the drugs and determined the 127.16 pounds of methamphetamine to be worth an estimated $2,546,226.

The officers seized the drugs and arrested the driver, a 44-year-old Mexican male.

Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Gregory Alvarez said, “Seizures like this one are a prime example of the importance that CBP officers play in our overall national border security mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics,” in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas.

In February, Breitbart Texas’ Jaeson Jones reported that CBP officers are on pace to seize a record volume of methamphetamine at ports of entry.

During the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020, CBP officers seized 40,882 pounds of methamphetamine. This compares to 68,858 pounds seized in all of Fiscal Year 2019, CBP officials reported. The seizures of methamphetamine by CBP officers increased in each of the past five fiscal years. Since Fiscal Year 2014, the seizure of methamphetamine nearly 250 percent.

