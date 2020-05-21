Stolen Firearms Recovered by Border Patrol in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seized two stolen firearms in as many incidents near the U.S.-Mexico Border in South Texas. The two incidents led to the recovery of a stolen rifle and pistol in two consecutive days.

Laredo South Station Border Patrol agents teamed up with a Texas DPS trooper on May 17 during a traffic stop and immigration interview. During the initial contact, the trooper and the Border Patrol agents observed multiple firearms laying on the back seat of the silver sedan. The stop took place on U.S. Highway 83 near Mangana-Hein Road on the south side of Laredo, Texas, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The team carried out background searches on the driver and the guns. The search identified the man as a U.S. citizen. A check on the firearms revealed that one of the weapons, a rifle, had been reported stolen. The DPS trooper placed the driver under arrest and took custody of the vehicle and the additional firearms. They will be held pending further investigation as to the driver’s involvement with the stolen firearm.

The following morning, Hebbronville Station agents assigned to the FM 1017 immigration checkpoint observed a white SUV approaching for inspection. During an immigration interview, the agents identified the driver as a Mexican national. The driver claimed to have legal permanent resident status but had no documents to prove that, officials reported. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station.

During a search of the vehicle, agents found multiple firearms in the rear of the SUV, officials reported. The agents carried out a database check on the firearms and determined that one of the pistols had been reported stolen. The agents placed the driver under arrest and seized the vehicle and firearms. All were transported to the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

