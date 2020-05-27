Mexico Breaks Daily Coronavirus Death Record

Despite assurances of having the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic under control, Mexico again broke records for deaths and new cases registered in a day.

Al 26 de mayo de 2020 hay 74,560 casos confirmados, 14,718 confirmados activos y 31,878 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 128,691 negativos, 8,134 defunciones confirmadas, 716 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 235,129 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/AhY3V2K8RU — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 27, 2020

During a daily news conference, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell and staff revealed that Mexico currently has 8,134 Coronavirus fatalities and a total of 74,560 “confirmed cases.” The new figures show 501 new fatalities in one day and 3,455 new cases, setting a new record for both metrics.

Mexico ranks 53rd globally in testing. Lopez Gatell previously explained that widespread testing was replaced with statistical modeling. Officials later stopped releasing the estimates in mid-April at the 100,000 case mark.

Mexico now ranks 8th in the world for fatalities.

