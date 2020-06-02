Mexico Surpasses 10K Coronavirus Deaths as Nation Re-Opens

As Mexico returns to normal activities, health officials revealed the country surpassed 10,100 fatalities from Coronavirus (COVID-19). The most recent figures rank Mexico seventh globally for fatalities and 14 for confirmed cases despite widespread allegations of under-counting.

During a nightly news conference, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell and staff revealed the most recent numbers showing 93,435 confirmed cases and 10,167 fatalities.

The statistics rank Mexico behind Spain and ahead of Belgium for fatalities.

The real scope of the pandemic could be much worse since Lopez Gatell and his staff are widely accused of under-counting cases. Lopez Gatell admitted his figures only accounted for government hospital patients. That practice pushed several states to release their own figures showing between 30 to 50 percent more infections.

Mexico continues to see between 2,500 to 3,200 new cases per day. The country began its return to normal activities on Monday where businesses in some regions are allowed to resume operations in a limited capacity.

