$8K Reward Offered for Man Who Allegedly Slashed Florida Cop’s Neck

Police in Jacksonville, Florida, offered a reward of $8,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of a man who allegedly slashed the neck of a police officer during a protest on May 30. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officials say the man pictured in their poster struck one of their officers repeatedly in the back of the head and then cut his neck with an as yet unidentified object. The injury required treatment at a local hospital.

The incident occurred a few hours after an afternoon peaceful protest on May 30 when a group of George Floyd protesters remained and became violent. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer attempted to manage the “large unruly crowd,” officials posted on Facebook. “It was during this time, as a JSO officer was attempting to manage the large unruly crowd, the pictured suspect approached the officer from behind and repeatedly struck him in the head and neck areas. As the suspect struck the officer, an unknown object in his hand cut the officer on the right side of his neck requiring transport to a local hospital.”

Police described the man as a white/male. He is seen wearing glasses and a blue face mask along with a dark shirt with orange or red print, blue jeans, and dark shoes. The letters on the shirt say, “Explore.”

A video posted on Twitter by the sheriff’s office shows the suspect allegedly jumping on a police vehicle and then later, beating and attacking the officer.

Video of incident involving suspect in Agg Batt of LEO… https://t.co/ggjmsXWeHq pic.twitter.com/KXrilRP4B8 — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) June 9, 2020

A reward of $8,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. The reward includes $3,000 from First Coast Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

