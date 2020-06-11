EXCLUSIVE: Border Wall Construction Crew in Texas Says It Took Gunfire from Mexico

A border wall construction crew reported rounds fired at their position and at least one shot impacted their site Thursday morning in South Texas.

On Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 am local time, crews working along the U.S.-Mexico Border just west of the small community of Fronton were fired upon multiple times from Mexico, according to reports shared with law enforcement. Construction workers reported hearing the gunfire directed at their site and at least one round impacted the new border wall.

The crews dialed 911 for help. Border Patrol agents arrived on the scene shortly after and reported that they could then hear what was described as a shootout in Mexico. Border Patrol dispatched a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter to the area. By the time it arrived, all shooters apparently fled.

Across the river from Fronton, Texas, sits the small community of Los Guerra. In 2019, this area came into focus as shootouts routinely raged between the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel for local turf. Historically, this area has been under Gulf control.

Recently, small gun battles have again erupted in the area.

Breitbart Texas recently published a video of CDN members patrolling with armored vehicles not far from today’s incident.

As new wall construction continues, the area between Penitas and Fronton, Texas, is becoming prime real estate for the cartels to work around border barriers. There are no current plans to construct a wall system in this 41-mile stretch.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.