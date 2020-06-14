Four Human Smuggling Attempts Thwarted in Texas near Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted four human smuggling efforts during a two-hour period on June 9. The interactions led to the arrest of 12 illegal aliens and four suspected human smugglers.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Station in South Texas conducted multiple immigration stops on various roadways in their area of responsibility, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The immigration stops occurred during the morning of June 9 within a two-hour period.

In four separate stops, agents apprehended 12 illegal aliens and arrested four alleged human smugglers, officials reported. In one incident, the agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, who was traveling with a juvenile passenger and five migrants. In another, agents arrested a driver, also a U.S. citizen, traveling with his infant daughter.

“The vigilance and stalwart dedication of the agents in Brackettville and throughout Del Rio Sector continue to thwart these dangerous and highly unsuccessful attempts to smuggle aliens,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon, Jr. said in a written statement “The reckless disregard and growing desperation of these criminal organizations only strengthens our resolve to see such criminal practices put to an end. Simply put, if you try to smuggle in the Del Rio Sector, we are going to stop you.”

Officials did not disclose the nationality of the 12 arrested migrants nor their disposition. In most cases, migrants arrested by Border Patrol agents are returned to Mexico after clearing a medical screening and criminal background check under Title 43 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The smugglers all face federal felony charges under 8 USC § 1324 — alien smuggling. If convicted on the charges, each face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.