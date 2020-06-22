$2.7 Million in Meth Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the Texas Rio Grande Valley seized more than 137 pounds of methamphetamine at the Brownsville/Matamoros International Bridge last week. Officials valued the seizure at more than $2.7 million.

Rio Grande Valley Sector CBP officers assigned to the Brownsville/Matamoros International Bridge on June 17 observed a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe approaching from Mexico for inspection. Officers identified the driver as a 72-year-old Mexican man. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

In the secondary inspection area, officers scanned the truck with a non-intrusive imaging system. A K-9 also conducted a preliminary walk around. The K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs and the imaging system detected anomalies in the cargo being transported.

A physical search of the truck led to the discovery of numerous packages believed to contain methamphetamine.

Officials seized the 137.57 pounds of methamphetamine estimated to be worth approximately $2,751,341. The also seized the pickup truck and arrested the Mexican man. All were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation for further investigation and referral of drug smuggling charges.

“Our CBP officers remain committed in securing our borders and keeping these dangerous narcotics off our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Our officers’ continued hard work and dedication to our border security mission led to this significant seizure.”

The following day, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized another $1 million in drugs in a series of busts. The seized drugs included 965 pounds of marijuana and 577 Xanax pills.

