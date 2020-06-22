Harvard Epidemiologist: 50 Percent of Mexicans Tested for Coronavirus Are Positive

Despite the Mexican government’s claims about the improving Coronavirus situation, the nation nears 22,000 deaths and surpassed 180,000 confirmed cases. The figures place Mexico as one of the hardest hit with substantially fewer tests.

Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell released the most recent figures which show 180,545 confirmed cases and 21,825 fatalities. Despite the high number of cases, Mexico has only carried out 479,528 tests.

Al 21 de junio de 2020 hay 180,545 casos confirmados, 24,225 confirmados activos y 56,590 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 242,393 negativos, 21,825 defunciones confirmadas, 1,892 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 479,528 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pApFZUY2vn — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 22, 2020

The figures rank Mexico seventh in fatalities, just behind Spain. Despite the rising cases and fatalities, Mexico appears to be decreasing testing.

⚠️More worrisome for Mexico: Mexico has one of lowest daily testing per capita

Mexico’s daily testing per capita rate has decreased June 13-June 21, dropping -9% in 1 week. And this is from a 7 day average, not cherry-picked. (#covid19 Data below)https://t.co/3T99LjpDfQ https://t.co/kFXjlESVBw pic.twitter.com/392tLmlS98 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 22, 2020

The most recent figures from Mexico drew criticism from Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a Harvard epidemiologist who took to social media to share his concerns about how Mexico’s Coronavirus experience was “unprecedented.” According to Dr. Feigl-Ding, the statistics show a 50 percent positivity rate.

Holy moly- I’m crying for MEXICO . The over 50% is the *POSITIVITY* percentage!!! More than half of all who get a test are positive. Even in the worst periods of NYC or Madrid or Lombardy… they never approached 50% positivity!! Mexico may be undergoing unprecedented #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/1p7DaaHCVz — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 21, 2020

Dr. Feigl-Ding’s comments clash with the model implemented by Lopez Gatell, which relied heavily on statistical extrapolation over broad, concrete testing. Weeks after implementing the plan, Lopez Gatell stopped releasing the estimates and focused solely on confirmed cases.

6) Meanwhile, here was New York’s positivity % chart during the worse days of the epidemic, when tests were limited. NY state as a whole never surpassed 50%. For to hit 56% for a whole country meanwhile is just insane. It must test more! The epidemic breeds on undertesting. pic.twitter.com/NJgPHQDFxx — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 22, 2020

Lopez Gatell and his staff have been harshly criticized for their original model, which created the opportunity to artificially deflate the number of cases in relation to nearby nations.

