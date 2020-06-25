134 Pounds of Meth Seized at California Border Crossing

El Centro Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a Honda Accord at a California border crossing.

CBP officers assigned to the Calexico East Port of Entry on June 23 observed a 2009 Honda Accord approaching for inspection from Mexico, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector CBP officials. The CBP officer referred the driver to a secondary inspection station.

Officers conducted a scan of the vehicle with a non-intrusive imaging system. The scan revealed anomalies in the vehicle’s interior. Officers subsequently conducted a physical search of the Honda and found 115 packages they believe to be drugs, officials reported.

The officers tested and weighed the drugs and determined it to be a load of 115 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimated the street value of the methamphetamine to be in excess of $161,000.

Officers arrested the driver, a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen, and seized the vehicle and the vehicle. Officials turned the woman over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation and possible referral of drug smuggling charges to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“CBP officers continue to stop contraband from entering our country,” said Officer in Charge of the Calexico ports of entry, Sergio Beltran. “This case is just another example of CBP officers completing their critical job on a daily basis.”

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the enforcement actions by CBP officers and Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector. Those activities include drug and human smuggling operations at and near the California-Mexico border.

