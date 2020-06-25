Eight Bolivian Migrants Apprehended in Montana near Canadian Border

Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol agents arrested eight migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border into Montana. The agents identified the group as Bolivian nationals — some of whom had previously been declared inadmissible.

Grand Forks Sector officials received information on Saturday morning about a group on foot heading away from the Canadian border, according to information obtained from sector officials. Agents wearing Coronavirus protection equipment responded to the area located west of the Pembina Port of Entry.

The agents found the migrants approximately two miles west of the port of entry. During an interview, the agents identified the subjects as Bolivian citizens who admitted to having illegally crossed from Canada.

The agents arrested the group and transported them to the station for medical screening and processing. A records check revealed that one family unit had previously been classified as inadmissible by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2019.

Upon completion of the screening and background investigation, the agents expelled the Bolivian migrants to Canada through the Emerson, Manitoba Port of Entry under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This apprehension is the result of our skilled Law Enforcement Information Systems Specialists detecting the group using surveillance capabilities,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent William J. Maddocks said in a written statement. “They were then able to relay the information to our Border Patrol agents in the field who responded and located the subjects. A great team effort.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.