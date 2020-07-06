Accused Child Sex Offender Arrested at U.S. Border Crossing

Del Rio Sector CBP officers arrested a 21-year-old Texas man wanted on charges of indecency with a child at a port of entry. The man arrived as a passenger in a truck.

CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio Port of Entry on June observed a 1997 black Ford Ranger approaching for inspection. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Officers conducted interviews with the occupants of the Ranger and identified a passenger as 21-year-old Damian Edward Hernandez, a U.S. citizen from Del Rio, Texas. Officers conducted a routine biometric check and discovered an active arrest warrant on Hernandez.

The warrant from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, San Antonio, cites a charge for Indecency with a Child. The officers placed Hernandez under arrest and turned him over to the Del Rio Police Department.

Local police will hold Hernandez pending extradition to Bexar County.

“Being able to assist state and local authorities in apprehending wanted individuals, especially ones with outstanding warrants for sexual crimes against minors, is just one example of the broad scope of a CBP officer’s duties,” Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry, said in a written statement.

CBP officers and Border Patrol agents utilize databases from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) to search for warrants and migrants with criminal histories. The searches frequently result in the discovery and arrest of previously deported sex offenders, child sex offenders, and other previously deported criminal aliens.

