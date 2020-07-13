Human Smuggling Stash House Busted in Texas near Border

Despite the dangers from the spread of COVID-19, Mexican cartel-connected human smugglers continue to warehouse their “cargo” in stash houses in communities along the Texas border with Mexico. Most recently, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of migrants being stashed in a home in Rio Grande City, Texas.

Rio Grande City Station Border Patrol agents received information on July 10 regarding a possible human smuggling stash house in this Texas border community. Agents contacted Starr County Sheriff’s Office officials for assistance in investigating the suspected home.

As law enforcement officials approached the house, several migrants fled into the nearby brush. Deputies and agents made entry into the house and apprehended 11 illegal immigrants, officials reported.

The agents interviewed the migrants and identified them as coming from El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Rio Grande Valley Sector officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

The migrants will likely be processed for removal under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly all migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents are currently being removed under those protocol upon completion of a medical screening and biometric background investigation.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the discovery of human smuggling stash houses operated by Mexican cartels or cartel-connected gangs along the southwest border. Those include stash house raids in the Tucson, Laredo, and Del Rio Sectors.

Mexican cartels also operate stash houses at various locations along the smuggling route through Mexico.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.