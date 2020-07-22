Three Criminal Aliens Arrested in Texas After Crossing Border

Border Patrol agents working opposite ends of the Texas border arrested three previously deported criminal aliens after they illegally crossed into Texas. Agents identified one of the illegal aliens as a four-time deported Mexican national convicted of voluntary manslaughter, the second as a sex offender, and the third as a MS-13 gang member with a criminal history.

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Sierra Blanca Station on July 18 apprehended two migrants who surrendered after running out of water, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials in El Paso. The agents transported them to a rally point for processing, medical screening and expulsion to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agents identified both as Mexican nationals, officials reported. One of the men, Juan Olivas-Rios, has an extensive criminal history that includes a 1992 conviction in Wichita Falls, Texas, for involuntary manslaughter. Officials report that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officer deported Olivas — the last time in December 2011.

Agents transported Olivas to the El Paso County Detention Center where he will await charges relating to illegal re-entry after removal as a deported felon.

The second man arrested with Olivas was expelled under Title 42 authority.

Two days later, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents assigned to the Javier Vega, Jr. interior immigration checkpoint arrested a Salvadoran illegal alien after human smugglers attempted to sneak him through. During processing, the agents identified the man as an MS-13 gang member with a history of driving while intoxicated arrests in Dallas, Texas.

The agents placed the gang member in custody pending prosecution for immigration violations.

Falfurrias Station agents arrested a Mexican migrant as he attempted to circumvent the U.S. Highway 281 immigration checkpoint in Brooks County. During processing and a criminal background investigation, agents identified the Mexican man as Angel Ramon-Raygoza.

Criminal databases revealed a conviction by a Clive City, Iowa, court for sexual assault abuse. The court sentenced the man to two-years in state prison. Ramon now faces a federal felony charge relating to immigration violations.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”