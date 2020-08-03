Salvadoran Wanted for Murder in Virginia Found near New Mexico Border

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a Salvadoran migrant who is wanted on a homicide charge in Virginia. The agents found the man hiding in the bathroom of a passenger bus at an interior immigration checkpoint.

Las Cruces Station agents assigned to the interior immigration checkpoint on Interstate 25 observed a commercial bus approaching in the northbound lane for inspection on July 31. The agents began a routine inspection and interview of the passengers, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents found a man who appeared to be attempting to hide in the bathroom, officials reported. The agents interviewed the man and ran a field background check. Agents found an active warrant for the Salvadoran national from a court in Fairfax County, Virginia. Agents learned the man is wanted on a warrant issued on July 24 for homicide.

The agents placed the Salvadoran national under arrest and turned him over to New Mexico State Police troopers for processing. The man will be held in a local jail pending extradition to Virginia on the homicide warrant.

“Border Patrol agents working at our interior immigration checkpoints play an important role in keeping our communities safe,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Their vigilance will often identify those who are being sought by our law enforcement partners for a variety of serious offenses.”

In South Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents from the Brownsville Station encountered a group of illegal immigrants on July 30 after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico, Rio Grande Valley Sector officials reported.

The agents conducted identification interviews and background investigations. One of the women was a Mexican national identified as Maria Guadalupe Peinado-Sanchez. The woman has a criminal history that includes a conviction from a court in Foley, Alabama, for being complicit in aiding and abetting the sexual abuse of a child. The court sentenced the woman to 10 years in prison. The state later released her on three-years probation.

The agents arrested the woman who will be prosecuted for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon.

